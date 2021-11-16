Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.37

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.37 and last traded at $162.15, with a volume of 31553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $523,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

