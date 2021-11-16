Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $295.92

Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 295.92 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.64), with a volume of 451,612 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.92.

In other news, insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

