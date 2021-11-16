Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Polymetal International (POLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Polymetal International (LON: POLY) recently:

11/11/2021 – Polymetal International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Polymetal International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. Polymetal International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,715.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

