Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

11/12/2021 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2021 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 358,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

