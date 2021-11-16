Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 16th (TRUE, TRVI, TWI, VEC, VG, VOR, VRT, WISH, WSC, WVE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 16th:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

