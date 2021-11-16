Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ibstock (IBST)

Ibstock (LON: IBST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Ibstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Ibstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Ibstock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

LON IBST traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.70 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 601,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.82. Ibstock plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £801.65 million and a P/E ratio of 24.46.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.