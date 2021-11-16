Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 499,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of Investors Bancorp worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,746,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 211,643 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

