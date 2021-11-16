Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,140% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 428.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in BTRS by 23.3% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BTRS by 22.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BTRS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BTRS by 387.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,163 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BTRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 893,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

