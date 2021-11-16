IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.94

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.94 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38). IOG shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 624,064 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44. The stock has a market cap of £149.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19.

About IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.