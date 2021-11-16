iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON IOM opened at GBX 148.60 ($1.94) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £163.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.48.

Get iomart Group alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,455.45). Also, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.