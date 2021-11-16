IOST (IOST) Tops One Day Volume of $157.26 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, IOST has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $822.06 million and approximately $157.26 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00372495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00219075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.