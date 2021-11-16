Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 12,859 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 287.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.15 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a market cap of $740.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

