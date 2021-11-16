Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.75. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

