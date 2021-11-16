Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,350 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

GE stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $74.64 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

