Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.19. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.