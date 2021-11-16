Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $277.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.