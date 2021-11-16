IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $52.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $52.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

