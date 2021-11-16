ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,707,000 after buying an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,248,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,197,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,972,000 after buying an additional 2,599,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 25,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

