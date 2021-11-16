iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,639 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

