iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.8% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corsicana & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,117. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

