iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,020. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

