iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

