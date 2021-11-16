iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 20.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $57,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

