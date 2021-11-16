iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

