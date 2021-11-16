iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.01

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $63.01, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,040.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,143.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 792,877 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

