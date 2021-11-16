iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.