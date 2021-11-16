iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,689. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

