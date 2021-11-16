iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,650 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,947,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.73 and a one year high of $107.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39.

