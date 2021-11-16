iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $81.22. 301,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,884,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

