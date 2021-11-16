iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $83.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30.

