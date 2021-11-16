iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,956,664 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,460. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.