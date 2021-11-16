iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $303.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $306.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

