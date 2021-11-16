iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.38. The stock had a trading volume of 549,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,923,127. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.28 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.