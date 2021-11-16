iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.38

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.38 and last traded at $123.28, with a volume of 5371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.