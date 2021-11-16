iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $531.06

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $531.06 and last traded at $530.08, with a volume of 38615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $523.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

