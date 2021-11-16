iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $531.06

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $531.06 and last traded at $530.08, with a volume of 38615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $523.26.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
