iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.56. 36,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $211.40 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

