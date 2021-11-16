iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.27. The stock had a trading volume of 118,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $355.49 and a twelve month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

