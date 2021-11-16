iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.96

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.96 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 102917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,868,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 346,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

