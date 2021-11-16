iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

