iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,006. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

