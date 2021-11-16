iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lifted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.64. 3,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

