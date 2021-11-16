iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 17,097.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

