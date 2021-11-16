iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

