iStar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

iStar has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect iStar to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iStar will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of iStar worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.