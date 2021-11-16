Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IVN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,950. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.80.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.