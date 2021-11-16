Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s current price.

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.39. 969,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,950. The company has a market cap of C$12.56 billion and a PE ratio of -103.80. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

