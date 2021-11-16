J. M. Smucker (SJM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

