Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JACK stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $124.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
