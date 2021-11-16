Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 78.8% in October

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
About Jackpot Digital
