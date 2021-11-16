Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 78.8% in October

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.