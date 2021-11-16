Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.